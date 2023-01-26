For the second time in a week, the Wild are making a regular in their lineup a healthy scratch.

Ryan Hartman won't play on Thursday against the Flyers after a string of penalties.

"He made a mistake two games in a row," coach Dean Evason said. "We talk about accountability. He's going to be accountable for his actions in the last game. We can't continually talk about discipline and taking bad penalties and keep taking bad penalties.

"There's a process. It's not a spur of the moment thing. It's been discussed. It's been talked about, not only with him but with the entire group. If it's not corrected, then we need to take steps to correct it. This is the step."

In the 4-2 loss at Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Hartman took a pair of penalties.

The forward was called for goaltender interference in the second period and soon after he exited the box, the Lightning scored the game-tying goal. Hartman also was dinged for hooking after the Wild surrendered the eventual game-winner in the third period.

A week ago, the Wild scratched defenseman Matt Dumba for the first of two games.

"Message received," Hartman said. "The meeting with Dean was short. Told him I'd probably do the same thing in this situation. I understand."

Brandon Duhaime will skate with Matt Boldy and Frederick Gaudreau in Hartman's absence, with Mason Shaw drawing in on the fourth line.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start a second straight game for the Wild, who have dropped three in a row.

"We better be desperate and hungry to get a win," Evason said.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

4: Points for Matt Boldy during his three-game point streak.

5-2: Record for the Wild in their last seven games vs. the Flyers.

6: Points for Joel Eriksson Ek during his four-game point streak.

11-3: Run for the Wild over their past 14 games at Xcel Energy Center.

13: Power play goals for Kirill Kaprizov, which is one shy of his career high set last season.

About the Flyers:

The Flyers are 9-4-1 over their last 14 games, ranking tied for third in the NHL in wins during that span. Over their last seven road games, the Flyers are 6-1. Philadelphia has scored three or more goals in eight of its past 12 road contests. The Flyers lead the league in hits with 1,420. They rank second in blocked shots (849).