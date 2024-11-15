Sports

Wild RW Mats Zuccarello out 3 to 4 weeks with lower-body injury after getting hit by teammate's shot

Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello had surgery on a lower-body injury and will likely be sidelined for three to four weeks, coach John Hynes said Friday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 15, 2024 at 11:23PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello had surgery on a lower-body injury and will likely be sidelined for three to four weeks, coach John Hynes said Friday.

A shot by teammate Brock Faber struck Zuccarello just below the waist in the first period of Minnesota's 3-0 win against Montreal on Thursday.

Zuccarello is tied for third on the team with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and has skated on the first line with three-time All-Star Kirill Kaprizov and center Marco Rossi. Kaprizov is second in the NHL with 30 points for the Wild (11-2-3), who have the second-best record in the Western Conference.

''Zuccy's such an important part of the team. I've really enjoyed coaching him. He's a veteran player. He's an extreme competitor. He's got great hockey sense, his value on the power play, obviously his chemistry with Kirill, but to me the way he's come in this year and he's played, he's a real key guy," Hynes said. "That being said, he's played a long time, too, so I know when he comes back, he's going to be back to where he is.''

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Bird, Fowles, Pondexter, Beard headline Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

WNBA greats Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Cappie Pondexter and Alana Beard headline the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 that was announced Friday.

Sports

Charley Hull makes more birdies for more vacation time and a 2-shot lead over Nelly Korda

Sports

Bills' new stadium costs balloon to $2.1 billion, $560 million over initial estimate, team tells AP