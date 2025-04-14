Wild rookie Zeev Buium jumps right in with the NHL playoffs at stake. He's been on big stages before

Wild defensemen Jake Middleton has missed the last four games with an injury, though he was on the ice on Monday. Another one of their top four defensemen, Jared Spurgeon, was recently banged up and didn't play in the last game. Even if they're both available for the critical final regular-season game on Tuesday against Anaheim, with a spot in the playoffs not yet secure, Buium could well find himself in the middle of the action.