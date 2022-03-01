The Wild stumbled on the road last week, dropping three in a row, but the team has a chance to reset at home on Tuesday against the same opponent that put an exclamation point on the Wild's current skid.

"We still believe in each other," winger Kevin Fiala said. "There's no panic at all, just so you guys know. We will be back for sure."

After blitzing the Wild 7-3 on Saturday, the Flames are at Xcel Energy Center for the rematch.

This is the second of three regular season meeting between the Western Conference rivals, with Calgary also scheduled to play at Minnesota on April 28.

"Back at home, there's nothing else you can ask for," winger Brandon Duhaime said. "Obviously, we weren't happy with the last performance. Get the same team. It's going to be a very different game tonight. I think they're expecting it, and we're going to bring a different game."

Cam Talbot backed up Kaapo Kahkonen on Saturday, but now it's his turn to face off against the Flames — his former team.

In 2019-20, Talbot went 12-10-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 26 games with Calgary. The following offseason, the Wild signed Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract.

"It is going to be a big game not only for myself but the team in general," said Talbot, who hasn't played since a 4-3 loss at Ottawa last Tuesday. "We obviously weren't happy with how the road trip ended off, but we obviously love playing at home. We love playing in front of our fans and a good way to get back on track here."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Alex Goligoski-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Dmitry Kulikov

Jon Merrill-Jordie Benn

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

1: Goal for center Frederick Gaudreau in each of his last two games.

7: Points for Fiala during a four-game point streak.

8: Points for rookie Matt Boldy over his past seven games.

8-4: Record for Talbot in his career vs. Calgary.

12-2-1: Run for the Wild over its last 15 appearances at Xcel Energy Center.

About the Flames:

Calgary has won 11 of its last 12 games after routing the Wild on Saturday. Not only do the Flames lead the Pacific Division, but they sit third in the Western Conference – just two points behind second-place St. Louis. The Flames are 7-2-2- against Central Division teams. On the road, Calgary is 16-10-2. Recently-acquired winger Tyler Toffoli has four goals and an assist in six games.