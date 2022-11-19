WILD GAMEDAY

Saturday: 7 p.m. vs. Carolina Hurricanes • BSN-plus, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild sent F Adam Beckman back to the American Hockey League after he skated in four games and recalled F Nic Petan, who has two goals and six assists in five games with Iowa after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild in July. F Tyson Jost was placed on waivers after playing 7 minutes, 54 seconds and registering one shot attempt Thursday, his first game since being a healthy scratch for three. G Marc-Andre Fleury is "progressing extremely well" from an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday at Nashville, coach Dean Evason said. Fleury is on injured reserve, and the earliest he could return is Wednesday. "It looks like he's speeding things up probably a little bit for us," Evason said.

Hurricanes update: Carolina is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado on Thursday at home. That dropped the Hurricanes to 10-5-2, and they've lost four of their last six games. RW Martin Necas leads the team in scoring with 21 points. LW Andrei Svechnikov has four goals over his past four games and 12 overall. C Sebastian Aho has 14 points in 10 career games vs. the Wild.