Nick Bjugstad didn't wait until the NHL free-agent signing period begins later this month to get a new deal.

The Blaine native re-signed with the Wild on Monday, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $900,000 to avoid hitting the market when it opens July 28.

Bjugstad had six goals and 11 assists in 44 games last season, his first with the Wild after the team acquired the 6-6, 208-pound center/wing in a trade with the Penguins last September.

The 28-year-old roved up and down the lineup in a utility role and scored three game-winning goals, which tied for the second-most on the Wild; all three of those goals and 13 of his 17 points came at Xcel Energy Center.

The former Mr. Hockey and standout with the Gophers is going into his 10th NHL season after previously playing for Florida and Pittsburgh. Bjugstad was drafted in the first round 19th overall by the Panthers in 2010, and has 103 goals and 121 assists for 224 points in 483 career games.