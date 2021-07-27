Kyle Rau will stay with the Wild after signing a two-way contract Tuesday, the day before NHL free agency begins.

The veteran forward's deal is worth $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 if he's at Iowa of the American Hockey League.

The 28-year-old former Gophers captain played 14 games with the Wild last season and had two assists; he also skated in one playoff game against Vegas. He had 14 goals and 29 assists in 51 games with Iowa.

Rau has played 56 NHL games over five seasons with Florida and the Wild, and has two goals and five assists. He has 204 points in 307 AHL games in that span.

A third round pick (91st overall) by the Panthers in 2011, the 5-8 Rau was a state champion at Eden Prairie and Mr. Hockey in Minnesota that year. He had 164 points in 160 games in four seasons with the Gophers, and first signed with the Wild as a free agent in 2017.

His brother, Chad, played nine games for the Wild in 2011-12.

Andrew Hammond, expected to be Iowa's goalie this season, was re-signed Monday.