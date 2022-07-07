ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild re-signed defenseman Jake Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Canadian split last season between San Jose and Minnesota, joining the Wild on March 21 in a trade for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection this year.
Middleton had three goals and six assists in 45 games for San Jose, then added a goal and four assists in 21 regular-season games for Minnesota. He also had an assist in six playoff games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
With draft picks No. 19 and 24, Wild will have options
Some players for the U.S. national team development program might fall onto the team's radar.
Sports
Ohtani dominant on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels
Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
Sports
Orioles complete 3-game sweep of Rangers with 2-1 win
Spenser Watkins pitched more than six innings for the first time in his career, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the season.
Sports
Fried rolls as homer-happy Braves shut down Cardinals 3-0
Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers, Max Fried threw six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Gobert joins Wolves, says goal 'is to win a championship'
New center Rudy Gobert envisions a good fit with the organization and fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns.