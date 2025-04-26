Wild playing above playoff status as only wild-card team with series lead, entering Game 4 vs Vegas

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The wild-card berth has suited Minnesota well. It's part of the franchise's nickname, after all.
With game-breaking production from Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, shut-down defense on the first line for the Vegas Golden Knights and stellar goaltending by Filip Gustavsson, the Wild have a 2-1 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.
For a team that barely got in the NHL playoffs, struggling to stay afloat while Kaprizov and fellow first-line forward Joel Eriksson Ek recovered from long-term injuries, the Wild have sure flipped a switch to meet the moment in the playoffs against a Golden Knights team that finished with the third-best record in the regular season.
Since the NHL realigned and revamped the postseason format starting with the 2013-14 season, this is the fourth time Minnesota qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs as a wild-card team. The Wild won first-round series in 2014 and 2015, before losing in 2016. That six-game victory in 2015 over St. Louis was the last time they won a series.
This spring, Minnesota is the only one of the four wild-card teams with a lead in the series.
''Down the stretch at the end of the regular season, it was a grind. We had some teams that were pushing from behind us. We had Kirill and Ekky come back and we had some different dynamics coming in with our team," coach John Hynes said. "I think that the team really believes that we're really good team if we play a certain way.''
