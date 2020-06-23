Wild players can begin voluntary small group training at TRIA Rink on Wednesday.

The sessions will not be open to the public or media. Players can skate in groups of 12.

In a release, the team said, "In accordance with Phase 2 of National Hockey League's (NHL) Return to Play Plan, all players and select staff permitted inside the facility will be tested for COVID-19 prior to participation. All players will also undergo pre-participation medical evaluations prior to skating and working out at TRIA Rink."

"All individuals expecting to enter TRIA Rink will have completed a remote educational meeting prior to arriving at the facility. Club personnel will be divided into two groups, "Player Access" and "No Player Access." Players can skate in groups of up to 12, and must remain socially distant during both on and off-ice sessions. Player groups will have specific arrival and departure times, as well as designated non-contact points of entry/exit to the building."