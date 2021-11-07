STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The winger scored the decisive goal in the shootout to cap off the Wild's comeback.
2. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goaltender made 35 saves, including three in overtime and had two stops in the shootout.
3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The winger extended the game with his team-leading fifth goal with three seconds left in the third period.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Power-play goals by either team in two tries apiece.
1 Assist by Marcus Foligno to keep his point streak going — his second four-game run of the season.
2 Assists for Jason Zucker in his first game vs. the Wild since the team traded him to Pittsburgh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sorokin gets 3rd shutout, Islanders blank Jets 2-0
Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored, Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves and the New York Islanders ended the Winnipeg Jets' undefeated string at home with a 2-0 victory Saturday night.
Sports
Hooker's 4 TDs help Tennessee top No. 18 Kentucky 45-42
Even for a team that's embraced a fast pace, Tennessee's efficiency against No. 18 Kentucky was something to behold.
Sports
Sacramento State routs Cal Poly 41-9 in key Big Sky matchup
Cameron Skattebo ran for two touchdowns and Sacramento State routed Cal Poly 41-9 in a key Big Sky Conference matchup on Saturday night.
Sports
Álvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ
Canelo Álvarez became the first undisputed four-belt super middleweight world champion in boxing history Saturday night, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round with two dramatic knockdowns.
Sports
Booker, Suns rally in 4th quarter for 121-117 win over Hawks
Devin Booker scored 38 points, Frank Kaminsky added 16 off the bench and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-117 on Saturday night.