GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice and assisted on the overtime goal for his third three-point game of the season.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger capitalized in overtime to send the Wild's three-game losing streak.
3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender picked up 28 saves.
By the numbers
1 Goal by the Wild at 5-on-5, the first time that's happened in three games.
3 Successful penalty kills by the Wild.
4 Fights, including three in the first period.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
St. Thomas Academy gets back at South St. Paul in boys basketball
The Cadets controlled the low-scoring affair to reverse a loss to the Packers in the Class 3A, Section 3 semifinals last year.
Sports
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
Sports
World champs Knierim, Frazier dazzle in Day 1 at nationals
They held their on-ice embrace a little longer this time, kneeling in an end pose moments after a near-flawless short program.
Sports
Rybakina meets Sabalenka in Australian Open women's final
Aryna Sabalenka figures she'll feel some jitters when she steps out on court to face Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open women's final.
Sports
Vatrano's hat trick, big 3rd period help Ducks stun Avs 5-3
Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 on Thursday night and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak.