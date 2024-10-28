Wild-Penguins game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Wild update: Captain Jared Spurgeon will return vs. the Penguins. Spurgeon hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury in the second game of the season that’s related to the back and hip surgeries he had earlier this year. As for C Ryan Hartman, who’s been out with an upper-body injury and returned to Minnesota last week, he’s been skating. “All things point to him moving in the right direction,” Hynes said.