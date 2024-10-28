Wild-Penguins game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
Pittsburgh has lost five games in a row as the Wild play the final game of a seven-game road trip.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., PPG Paints Arena
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Wild update: Captain Jared Spurgeon will return vs. the Penguins. Spurgeon hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury in the second game of the season that’s related to the back and hip surgeries he had earlier this year. As for C Ryan Hartman, who’s been out with an upper-body injury and returned to Minnesota last week, he’s been skating. “All things point to him moving in the right direction,” Hynes said.
Penguins update: The Wild should encounter a desperate opponent on Tuesday night. Pittsburgh has dropped five in a row after getting swept last week during their road trip to Canada. During those four games, the Penguins were outscored 17-9. C Evgeni Malkin has a team-high 14 points in 10 games, including 11 assists. Malkin practiced alongside C Sidney Crosby on Monday, which suggests the duo could team up against the Wild.
Injuries: Hartman is out. Penguins C Blake Lizotte (concussion) and LW Matt Nieto (knee) are out. RW Bryan Rust (lower body) is being evaluated.
Kirill Kaprizov leads the league in scoring, but there are other factors leading to the team's hot start.