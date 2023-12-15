Timely scoring and clutch goaltending.

That's how the Wild are winning lately, including on Thursday when they outlasted the Flames 3-2 in a four-round shootout at Xcel Energy Center to pick up their sixth victory in their last eight games.

The 12 points they've added in that span are among the most in the NHL.

Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, while Filip Gustavsson denied three Calgary attempts after blocking 37 shots in regulation and overtime to improve to 5-1 over his last six starts.

In that stretch, Gustavsson has limited the opposition to two goals or fewer in all six games; on two occasions he's given up one goal and the other was a shutout last Sunday at Seattle (3-0).

Gustavsson has also been dominant vs. the Flames, this his fifth win in six career appearances.

Before the shootout and overtime, the Wild fell behind 2-1 on a shorthanded goal, a throw to the middle by Blake Coleman that caromed into the Wild net off Brock Faber's skate at 4:13 of the third period.

But just 45 seconds later and right after that Wild power play expired, Marco Rossi walked into a rebound for his 10th goal of the season.

Not only does Rossi rank second in goals among NHL rookies, but he's the third-fastest rookie in team history to reach the 10-goal plateau (26 games) behind only Kirill Kaprizov and Boldy (25 games).

This was the second meeting between these Western Conference rivals in 10 days, the Wild prevailing 5-2 in Calgary on Dec. 5 when they kicked off a four-game road trip, and Boldy was key to that victory: He had a pair of goals and an assist, and the winger picked up where he left off.

As has been the case recently, Boldy is creating offense through defense.

His pressure along the boards led to a Flames turnover, with Boldy scooping up the loose puck and flinging it by Calgary goalie Dan Vladar just 4:42 into the first period for his eighth goal of the season and seventh in his last eight games.

Since Nov. 28, when he snapped out of a 10-game goalless slump, Boldy's seven goals are tied for the most in the NHL.

But in the second period, the Flames retaliated against the Wild, who were without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury) and Jonas Brodin (upper body).

On their first power play, they came close to jamming the puck by Gustavsson, who was sprawled across the crease and partly into the net. That play actually went to a review, and there wasn't conclusive video to show the puck completely crossed the goal line.

But on its next power play, Calgary converted convincingly when the Flames passed the puck around the zone before setting up Yegor Sharangovich for a redirect at the back post with 6:42 to go in the period.

Calgary finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage, while the Wild blanked on their three looks although Rossi's goal came one second after the Flames were back at full strength after a tripping penalty.

Vladar, who was pulled by Calgary last week after the Wild tallied three goals on 16 shots, finished with 31 stops in the rematch.