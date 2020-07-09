Wild defenseman Matt Dumba’s fundraiser to help rebuild Lake Street in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death received a $100,000 donation from the NHL and Wild, with each contributing $50,000 to the cause.

"We are extremely proud to support Matt's efforts in rebuilding our community," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement. "His passion and commitment to providing a voice and resources to people in need is remarkable and we are grateful for the positive impact he makes in the State of Hockey and beyond."

Last month, Dumba partnered with the Lake Street Council to make sure small businesses and non-profits in the community get the help they need. He also pledged to match donations up to $100,000.

The first 1,000 donors receive a custom George Floyd tribute T-shirt, and everyone will be entered for a chance to win a pair of custom Air Jordan’s. Dumba will also choose one donor at random from the United States and one from Canada to spend an afternoon with him on the ice and have dinner.

The 25-year-old said he’s also fighting for Canadians facing discrimination. More information is available at rebuildminnesota.com.

"As brilliant as he is on the ice, Matt's devotion to the game and his community off the ice are truly outstanding," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The NHL is honored to join the Minnesota Wild in supporting Matt's initiative to Rebuild Lake Street and we admire his dedication to the great fans of the Wild and to everyone who lives and works in the Twin Cities."

In June, Dumba also helped create the Hockey Diversity Alliance to eliminate racism and intolerance in hockey.