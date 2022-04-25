STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center racked up two goals and set up the game-winner.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist to extend his point streak to 10 games.
3. Dmitry Kulikov, Wild: The defenseman scored with 1.3 seconds left, his third career OT goal and first since March 20, 2013.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Assists for Kirill Kaprizov, who now has 103 points this season.
11 Points for Matt Boldy during a nine-game point streak, the longest in Wild history by a rookie.
22 Second-period shots by the Wild, tying a season high for a period.
