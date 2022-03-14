STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Philip Tomasino, Predators: Scored the game-winning goal to go along with an assist.

2. Roman Josi, Predators: The captain scored twice during a four-point game.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Ended a 22-game goalless streak while racking up six shot attempts and dishing out three hits.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Points separating the Wild and Predators in the Central Division after this game.

2 Shots by the Wild during four scoreless power plays.

29 Blocked shots by the Predators.