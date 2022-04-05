7 p.m. at Nashville Predators • Bridgestone Arena • ESPN+, Hulu, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild has 14 games left in the regular season, and all but one is against the Western Conference. Seven matchups will feature Central Division rivals, with this the first of two remaining tilts vs. the Predators. During its 10-game point streak, the Wild has outscored the opposition 34-16. The team's 1.60 goals-against average in that span is tops in the NHL. RW Mats Zuccarello is one assist away from tying Pierre-Marc Bouchard's single-season record at 50 set in 2007-08.

Predators update: Nashville has been up and down lately, going 6-4 over its past 10 games. The Predators haven't played since Friday when they fell 4-3 to the Sabres. LW Filip Forsberg has three goals and an assist during a four-game point streak. He's also racked up 11 goals over his past 12 games. D Roman Josi is a candidate for the Norris Trophy for the NHL's best defenseman. He leads Nashville with 81 points and is a plus-22 while averaging a team-high 25 minutes, 20 seconds of ice time per game.