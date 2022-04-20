STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 26 saves in his third shutout of the season.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored his 30th goal of the season and added an assist.
3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had a highlight reel goal, capitalizing on a between-the-legs shot.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Wild players with 30 goals, the first time that's happened in franchise history.
11 Victories for Talbot over his past 14 starts.
94 Points for Kirill Kaprizov after he assisted on Fiala's goal.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Butler scores 45, Heat defeat Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead
Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 45 points, including a personal 7-0 run in the final moments, and the Miami Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night.
Sports
Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants
Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night for a doubleheader sweep.
Wild
Fiala scores 30th goal of season in Wild's 2-0 win over Montreal
Winger Kevin Fiala became the team's third 30-goal scorer of the season, and Matt Boldy made a highlight-reel play to score while Cam Talbot made 26 saves in the shutout.
Sports
Burnes earns 1st win of season as Brewers beat Pirates 5-2
Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings to earn his first win of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota's 2-0 win
Cam Talbot had his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.