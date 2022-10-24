6 p.m. at Montreal Canadiens • Bell Centre • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild juggled their lineup at practice Monday, having Frederick Gaudreau center Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello and splitting up LW Marcus Foligno and C Joel Eriksson Ek. Foligno skated with C Marco Rossi and RW Matt Boldy, while Eriksson Ek worked alongside LW Brandon Duhaime and RW Ryan Hartman. On defense, Jon Merrill teamed up with Matt Dumba; Jonas Brodin was next to Calen Addison. "We haven't had much success," coach Dean Evason said of the shakeup. LW Jordan Greenway, who's on injured reserve with an upper-body injury suffered in his season debut last Thursday, will not join the team on this road trip.

Canadiens update: LW Juraj Slafkovsky didn't practice Monday, and the Canadiens announced he will be undergoing medical tests on an upper-body injury. Slafkovsky has one goal in five games after Montreal drafted him first overall in July. The Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Stars at home Saturday. Overall, they're 3-3 with all their victories at Bell Centre. C Nick Suzuki leads Montreal in scoring with seven points, including a team-high four assists.