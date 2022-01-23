7 p.m. vs. Montreal • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild could get G Cam Talbot back between the pipes Monday. Talbot backed up Kaapo Kahkonen on Saturday in the 4-3 overtime victory over the Blackhawks, making his return to the lineup after being sidelined with a lower-body injury suffered Jan. 1 at the Winter Classic. D Jared Spurgeon had two assists in 23 minutes, 6 seconds of ice time Saturday, his first game back after being out with a lower-body injury. LW Kirill Kaprizov is two points shy of 100 for his career. The Wild is 9-0-1 in its past 10 games at home.

Canadiens update: At 8-25-7 with 23 points, Montreal is last in the NHL, one season after losing to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens have dropped two in a row in overtime after winning last Tuesday at Dallas to pick up at least a point in three consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 9-13. Overall, though, the team has lost eight of nine. C Nick Suzuki leads Montreal in scoring with 24 points. C Rem Pitlick has a goal and assist in five games with the Canadiens since they added him off waivers from the Wild earlier this month.