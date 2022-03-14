A steely stare was just as much a part of Mikko Koivu's uniform as the jersey, skates and gloves he donned for 15 seasons with the Wild.

But as he watched, alongside his three children, his No. 9 begin its journey up to the rafters Sunday inside Xcel Energy Center, Koivu's face cracked with emotion.

"I truly love this organization," said Koivu, who was greeted with cheers after emerging from the Wild locker room and waved to a crowd that chanted his name.

Koivu became the first player to have his jersey retired by the Wild, a gesture that served as a trip down memory lane with the festivities highlighting Koivu's evolution from first-round draft pick to franchise icon.

No one has played more games for the Wild than Koivu (1,028), and he also leads the team in assists (504) and points (709) while having the distinction of being the organization's first full-time captain.

"You are more than deserving of this honor, and no Wild player will wear the No. 9 again," owner Craig Leipold said. "It will forever be displayed as a reminder of your remarkable contributions."

Former Wild teammates Niklas Backstrom and Kyle Brodziak were on the ice for the ceremony, with many others like Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Devan Dubnyk, Mark Parrish, Eric Staal and Thomas Vanek in attendance. Koivu's parents Jukka and Tuire and brother Saku were also on hand for the celebration, and so was one-time Wild forward Mikael Granlund because his current team, the Predators, was facing off against the Wild later in the evening.

Aside from receiving a custom-engraved Rolex watch, Koivu also was gifted golf clubs and a portrait commemorating his career. The Wild Foundation also donated $5,000 to Children's Minnesota to mark the occasion.

Before his banner was unveiled, Koivu delivered a speech that expressed his gratitude to those who accompanied him on his trek through 1,000-plus NHL games. He wiped his eyes after recognizing his children, Sofie, Kasper and Oskar, and more than once Koivu acknowledged the fans.

"Having my jersey number retired by the Minnesota Wild is a greater honor than I know how to say in English or Finnish," Koivu said. "I have so many great memories of playing in this building and living in the Twin Cities, and it's all because of you and the great people here in Minnesota. Everyone likes to say they have the best fans in the world, but there is only one State of Hockey and you guys really are the best."

21 to 9

Although it was No. 9 that was honored by the Wild, that's not the only number Koivu wore with the team.

He debuted with 21 before handing the digits off to Parrish and then adopting his trademark 9 his second season once it was vacated by Alexandre Daigle.

"I called [head equipment manager] Tony [DaCosta] and told him, ''I'd really like No. 9 if it was possible,'" Koivu recalled. "It turned out great."

New chapter

Koivu has done some coaching since retiring, working with Team Finland during the abbreviated World Junior Championship last December, and he's also been spending time with the Wild's front office.

Aside from watching games with General Manager Bill Guerin and his staff, Koivu has participated in scouting meetings.

"You see the conversations, how they see the game, how much goes into it," Koivu said. "You can't just worry about the next game. You gotta worry about next year or the next two or three years. The player development, there's so much that goes into it. You don't realize as a player, but it's been very eye-opening."

He's still unsure, though, which direction is best for him.

"I just want to make sure before I jump into something that I can deliver and also that I can really give the best effort that I can," he said. "But I think as of right now it's just learn as much as I can and take it step by step."