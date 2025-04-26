Sports

Wild LW Marcus Johansson misses Game 4 against Vegas with lower-body injury

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson missed Saturday's NHL playoff game against Vegas with a lower-body injury.

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 8:24PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson missed Saturday's NHL playoff game against Vegas with a lower-body injury.

Johansson, who was playing on the second line, left Thursday's Game 3 with 13 minutes left in the third period. Coach John Hynes did not provide a timeline for a potential return.

Johansson had one assist in the first three games of the series. He had 11 goals and 34 points in 72 regular-season games.

Vinnie Hinostroza played for the Wild for the first time this series.

Minnesota leads the series 2-1.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Cavs rule Darius Garland out for Game 3 against Heat with sprained toe, roll to win anyway

Darius Garland wasn't out there to, as he put it, ''pick on'' Tyler Herro on Saturday. And as it turns out, that really was just a part of the Cleveland game plan anyway.

Sports

Steven Kwan's 6th-inning single lifts Guardians over Red Sox 5-4 in doubleheader opener

Vikings

Shedeur Sanders' long wait ends when Browns take him in the 5th round of the NFL draft

card image