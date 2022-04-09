4 p.m. Sunday vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Rookie RW Matt Boldy is expected to play against the Kings after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury. D Jon Merrill (upper-body injury) is unlikely to suit up, and there's no timeline for a return for D Matt Dumba (upper-body injury). The Wild is on an eight-game point streak at home, going 7-0-1 in that span. LW Kirill Kaprizov is one goal shy of tying the franchise record for most goals in a season at 42. RW Mats Zuccarello is two points away from 500 in his career and can set the team's single-season assists record with one more; he's currently at 50.

Kings update: The Kings haven't played since Thursday when they fell 3-2 to the Oilers, a loss that kept Los Angeles third in the Pacific Division with 86 points. Overall, the Kings have dropped two in a row after going 4-1-2. C Anze Kopitar has a team-high 61 points, while RW Adrian Kempe leads Los Angeles in goals with 31. On the road, the Kings are 20-9-6. They're 1-1 vs. the Wild so far this season.