The generation gap on the Wild’s new-look top line is apparent during their strategy sessions on the bench, with Gen Z’s Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy using the iPad more than millennial Mats Zuccarello, who has wielded a whiteboard.
Wild center Marco Rossi has been in the right place at the right time
Along with linemates Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy, Rossi is leading the offense in Kirill Kaprizov’s absence.
“That’s old school,” said Zuccarello, who recently scribbled in-game for his linemates like a teacher instructing students. “I said, ‘You go here, and then I’m always open.’ Throw the iPad away.”
Both study habits, however, seem to be working because when they take to the ice, they’re like three peas in a pod, with Rossi headlining the Wild offense while Kirill Kaprizov is injured.
“It doesn’t really surprise any of us,” Boldy said. “It’s kind of what we expect from him. He’s really grown into that player where he wants the puck and wants to be on the ice. He’s always been like that but when you get the chance and it starts going your way and you have that confidence, it’s a different type of game and it’s not an easy game to play either.
“It’s a lot of pressure on yourself, but he’s been awesome and it’s nothing that surprises us.”
In the five games the Wild have played without Kaprizov, who hasn’t resumed skating since exiting the lineup to address a lingering lower-body injury, Rossi leads the team with nine points. He was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after scoring three times and adding five assists in his last three games — what ended up being the CliffsNotes on why Rossi is one of the Wild’s offensive leaders, with or without Kaprizov.
He’s consistently around the net, with both of his goals in the 5-3 win over Nashville last Tuesday coming in tight. The 23-year-old center has a knack for capitalizing in crunch-time; his equalizer in the 4-3 shootout rally against Washington on Thursday was his league-leading third game-tying goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation. But he’s also a playmaker, as evidenced by Rossi’s career-high four-assist effort in the 4-0 shutout of Carolina Saturday.
“[I] told Marco [that] morning, ‘Start passing the puck and stop taking all the glory and just see what happens,” said Zuccarello, who was the beneficiary of those feeds along with Boldy; Zuccarello scored twice vs. the Hurricanes, and Boldy snapped a nine-game drought when Rossi sprung him for a breakaway.
Only Kaprizov has more goals, assists and points on the Wild than Rossi, whose 15-22-37 going into the halfway point Tuesday against St. Louis at Xcel Energy Center is more than a passing grade to start his sophomore season.
“Age doesn’t matter,” said Rossi, who had 21-19-40 as a rookie. “You can be the youngest. You can be the oldest. Doesn’t matter. When you know Kirill is out, it’s not easy when you lose your best player, and we know as a team we just have to stay together and play as a unit.”
Rossi’s takeover started right when the Wild could have idled in neutral, the team following up an emotional comeback in Dallas sans Kaprizov with a baffling loss to depleted Ottawa.
But while Rossi and the No.1 line have performed up to their position on the depth chart, the Wild’s three-game win streak and 4-1 record without Kaprizov is indicative of better secondary support — the likes of Devin Shore and Ben Jones getting up ice, being sound defensively and helping on the penalty kill when needed.
“They’ve been here for two months now, and they’ve made an impact every night,” Boldy said. “They go out there, they play their minutes, [and] they play them hard. They make a big impact in the game and whether they’re scoring a goal or getting on the scoresheet that way doesn’t matter. Jonesy fought back-to-back games — that makes a difference. Shoresy’s out there blocking shots. They’re on the kill.
“Everyone has their role and I think when you play to your role, it doesn’t matter if you score: You make a difference.”
The Wild are starting to heal.
Jake Middleton returned to practice Monday at Tria Rink in St. Paul and could draw in vs. the Blues. The defenseman has missed the past 11 games after getting hit with a shot in the hand. Jakub Lauko also practiced as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury, but captain Jared Spurgeon’s lower-body injury will keep him out for a few more weeks.
Amid these absences, the top of the class is fulfilling its assignment, but this has become a group project that the Wild aren’t flunking.
“We don’t have passengers,” Rossi said. “That’s a big thing. Everyone knows what they’re doing out there. That’s what [makes] a good team.”
St. Louis Blues at Wild
Tuesday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Wild update: The Wild recalled Fs Travis Boyd and Brendan Gaunce from the minors under emergency conditions. RW Mats Zuccarello (illness) didn’t practice Monday, while C Frederick Gaudreau left early also due to illness. The team also added D Carson Lambos from Iowa in the American Hockey League and moved D Jared Spurgeon to injured reserve. D Zach Bogosian (maintenance) didn’t practice Monday. Lambos, who accompanied the Wild on their road trip last week, has yet to make his NHL debut.
Blues update: After dominating Chicago 6-2 during the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on New Year’s Eve and then blanking Ottawa 4-0, the Blues had their momentum run out Saturday in a 6-4 loss at Columbus. Still, St. Louis has been on the upswing, winning four of its last six games. Since firing coach Drew Bannister and replacing him with Jim Montgomery, the team is 10-6-3. The Blues are 0-2 vs. the Wild so far this season. G Jordan Binnington was in net for both games and is 10-6-1 in his career against the Wild.
Injuries: Wild D Jake Middleton (upper body) is questionable. LW Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) are out. Blues D Justin Faulk (upper body) has missed the past two games. C Radek Faksa (leg), D Torey Krug (ankle) and D Nick Leddy (lower body) are out.
Along with linemates Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy, Rossi is leading the offense in Kirill Kaprizov’s absence.