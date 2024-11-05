Wild

Wild-Kings game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

The Wild are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, and Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the NHL scoring lead.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2024 at 12:31AM
Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (8) drops Wild center Marat Khusnutdinov in front of Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz on Sunday in St. Paul. The Wild beat Toronto 2-1 in overtime. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Los Angeles Kings at Wild

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Wild update: They are 8-1-2, matching the best start in franchise history with 18 points (also 2006 and 2002) and have 41 goals, a franchise record through 11 games. RW Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the NHL scoring lead with 21 points.

Kings update: Los Angeles played at Nashville on Monday. The Kings hadn’t won more than two in a row and lost recently to the lowly Blackhawks and Sharks. Last week, former Wild F Kevin Fiala was scratched by Los Angeles for missing a team meeting. In his past six games vs. the Wild since the team traded him to the Kings in 2022, Fiala has two goals and six assists.

Injuries: Kings D Drew Doughty (ankle) and RW Arthur Kaliyev (collarbone) are out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

Kaprizov, streaking Wild take on struggling Kings

The Wild are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, and Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the NHL scoring lead.

Different style, same result as Wild keep winning

Wild keep rolling by sinking the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime

