Wild-Kings game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
The Wild are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, and Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the NHL scoring lead.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Wild update: They are 8-1-2, matching the best start in franchise history with 18 points (also 2006 and 2002) and have 41 goals, a franchise record through 11 games. RW Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the NHL scoring lead with 21 points.
Kings update: Los Angeles played at Nashville on Monday. The Kings hadn’t won more than two in a row and lost recently to the lowly Blackhawks and Sharks. Last week, former Wild F Kevin Fiala was scratched by Los Angeles for missing a team meeting. In his past six games vs. the Wild since the team traded him to the Kings in 2022, Fiala has two goals and six assists.
Injuries: Kings D Drew Doughty (ankle) and RW Arthur Kaliyev (collarbone) are out.
The Wild are off to one of the best starts in franchise history, and Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the NHL scoring lead.