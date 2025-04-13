Wild inch closer to playoff berth, rallying to beat the Canucks 3-2 in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:47 of overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday night to inch closer to a playoff berth.
Zuccarello beat goalie Kevin Lankinen on a breakaway after Kirill Kaprizov freed him in the zone with a nifty pass.
With one game remaining, Minnesota holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, a point ahead of St. Louis and five in front of Calgary. The Blues have two games left, and the the Flames have three to go.
Minnesota overcame a 2-0 deficit in the third period, cutting it to one on Brock Faber's goal 22 seconds in the period and tying it on Marcus Foligno's goal with 6:46 remaining.
Filip Gustavsson made 12 saves for Minnesota.
Marcus Pettersson opened the scoring for Vancouver early in the first, and Jake DeBrusk scored in the second. Lankinen stopped 30 shots for the Canucks.
Takeaways
Wild: Minnesota rebounded from a 4-2 loss at Calgary on Friday night.