Wild host the Maple Leafs after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-1-2, in the Central Division)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 3, 2024 at 8:12AM

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -117, Maple Leafs -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Minnesota has a 2-0-1 record in home games and a 7-1-2 record overall. The Wild have a 5-1-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Toronto has a 2-3-1 record in road games and a 6-5-1 record overall. The Maple Leafs have committed 55 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

