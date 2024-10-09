Sports

Wild host the Blue Jackets in season opener

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild

By The Associated Press

October 9, 2024 at 8:11AM

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -236, Blue Jackets +191; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the season opener.

Minnesota went 39-33-10 overall and 20-15-6 in home games a season ago. The Wild scored 3.0 goals per game last season while allowing 3.2 per game.

Columbus had a 27-43-12 record overall and a 10-24-7 record on the road last season. The Blue Jackets scored 234 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.8 per game on 30.0 shots per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

