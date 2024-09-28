Wild hopefuls look to make their mark this preseason

The Wild have made only one round of cuts halfway through their preseason prep, but the hierarchy in training camp is taking shape.
Wild hopefuls all looking to make their mark this preseason
Not everyone among the prized prospects, young professionals and depth veterans can make the final roster, but they are hoping to make the decisions tough on Wild management.
Players were separated into two practices Saturday, with the NHLers (plus a few additions) in one group and most of the prospects and minor leaguers in the other.
This split hasn’t been made official, but it did indicate where the Wild’s depth chart is trending before the season opener Oct. 10 vs. Columbus.
“Not everybody can make the team,” coach John Hynes said. “But everybody can leave an impression.”
The prized prospects
After not feeling like he’d played up to his potential early in camp, Liam Ohgren finally hit his stride in his second preseason game on Friday.
The winger capitalized in the Wild’s 8-5 victory over Winnipeg after a lackluster performance two nights earlier in Dallas.
“Obviously, I didn’t feel that good the first game, so I just wanted to play a little bit simple, get the pucks deep and go to the net,” said Ohgren, who is vying to stick around after getting in four games late last season. “Obviously, I scored a goal, and that always helps with the confidence. So, it was better.”
Unlike Ohgren, Riley Heidt doesn’t have the option of going to the minors: He has to be with the Wild or return to his junior team in the Western Hockey League.
The Wild could keep Heidt around for nine NHL games before burning a year off his entry-level contract.
“I’m just trying to take it day by day and live in the moment,” Heidt said. “I’ve been here for a while now, and it’s getting better every day. I love it up here. Right now, I’m just trying to think about what my job is.”
Heidt also received a do-over after an underwhelming showing against the Stars, but the forward didn’t factor into the Wild’s blitz vs. the Jets.
He skated Saturday with other prospects, while Ohgren was with the NHLers in Matt Boldy’s spot on the second line. Boldy skated on his own Saturday morning for the first time since getting sidelined with a lower-body injury.
As for Jesper Wallstedt, the goaltender had a terrific preseason debut.
Wallstedt made 38 saves in a 5-2 win at Winnipeg on Sept. 21, with Hynes praising Wallstedt’s ability to track tipped pucks. That combination of smarts and technique is Wallstedt’s bread and butter; factor in the experience he banked last season, and he still looks primed for more NHL action.
Wallstedt is scheduled to be in net Sunday vs. Dallas at Xcel Energy Center.
The young pros
Daemon Hunt was another first-timer for the Wild last season, getting beckoned from the AHL to make his NHL debut amid a slow start by the Wild, and Hynes has noticed Hunt’s growth.
There is a logjam of defensemen in front of Hunt, but his readiness is still apparent; Hunt was on the ice with the veterans Saturday.
Up front, Hunter Haight is turning pro — his ability to play fast has stood out — and Graeme Clarke is settling in with the team after an offseason trade from New Jersey for Adam Beckman.
Clarke, who was born in Minnesota while his parents were in dental school before moving to Ottawa, has a goal in each of his two preseason games.
“I like to shoot the puck,” Clarke said. “I think I’m a shoot-first type of player, and I think I can score from tough angles and beat goalies one-on-one.”
The depth veterans
The Wild’s efforts to improve their depth have been on display throughout camp.
Ben Jones has appeared in all three of the Wild’s preseason games, picking up a pair of goals, and he was with the Wild regulars on Saturday. He and Brendan Gaunce, whom Hynes mentioned has played well, are on two-year, two-way contracts.
Devin Shore has logged more than 400 games in the NHL, while Hopkins’ Travis Boyd was with Washington during its Stanley Cup run in 2018.
Reese Johnson has also joined the Wild after suiting up for Chicago the past two seasons, but only recently rejoined practice after being injured. All five players are forwards.
Positional need will help determine who the Wild select from Iowa when they have holes to fill in their lineup, but strong 5-on-5 play and a knack for killing penalties is another way for players to get promoted.
“As long as they’re playing at a high level,” Hynes said, “they’re going to give themselves the best chance to be the guy to get called up.”
Not everyone among the prized prospects, young professionals and depth veterans can make the final roster, but they are hoping to make the decisions tough on Wild management.