Wild, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -141, Wild +118; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the last matchup. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with two goals.
Minnesota is 45-30-7 overall and 22-17-2 in home games. The Wild have a -11 scoring differential, with 225 total goals scored and 236 conceded.
Vegas is 50-22-10 overall and 21-13-7 on the road. The Golden Knights have a +60 scoring differential, with 274 total goals scored and 214 allowed.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.