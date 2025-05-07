Wild GM Guerin aims for Kaprizov extension and aggressive summer spending with cap constraints gone

''I'm more excited than anything. It's been a long couple years, just dealing with this stuff and honestly just hearing about it,'' said Guerin, who has been in his role for six years. ''I want high expectations. I'm not doing this job sit in the corner or anything. These are big jobs. These are important jobs. There's a lot of people out there who love the Minnesota Wild, and I'm trying to deliver something to them. We all are.''