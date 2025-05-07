Wild GM Guerin aims for Kaprizov extension and aggressive summer spending with cap constraints gone

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have entered a critical offseason, able to fully participate in free agency again after two years of significant salary cap constraints.
Without an NHL playoff series win in the last 10 years, the urgency for the club to build a deeper roster around a promising young core is high — putting the pressure on general manager Bill Guerin this summer and into the upcoming season.
''I'm more excited than anything. It's been a long couple years, just dealing with this stuff and honestly just hearing about it,'' said Guerin, who has been in his role for six years. ''I want high expectations. I'm not doing this job sit in the corner or anything. These are big jobs. These are important jobs. There's a lot of people out there who love the Minnesota Wild, and I'm trying to deliver something to them. We all are.''
The first order of business is clear: an extension for Kirill Kaprizov. The star left wing has one year left on his current contract.
''I'm very confident we're going to get a deal done with Kirill. I think he really loves this market and this team,'' Guerin said on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center, five days after the Wild were eliminated on their home ice. ''I think he feels that we're going in the right direction.''
Kaprizov, who has 386 points in 319 regular season games and 21 points in 25 playoff games with the Wild, said as much over the weekend.
''I love everything here,'' Kaprizov said. ''Should be all good.''
The Wild barely got in the playoffs in part because Kaprizov missed half of the season with a lower-body injury that required surgery. With five goals and four assists in the six-game loss to Vegas in the first-round series, Kaprizov made clear he was fully recovered.