The Wild began its offseason makeover Monday, cutting ties with longtime goaltending coach Bob Mason, who has been with the organization since 2002.

“He had an incredible run here,” General Manager Bill Guerin said on a video conference call. “I have nothing negative to say about him. Sometimes you just need change, and at that position we needed a change.”

Guerin was disappointed with the Wild’s performance in net this past season, which ended on Friday when the team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup qualifiers by the Canucks in four games.

Although both Devan Dubnyk and Alex Stalock are under contract for next season, Guerin said the hierarchy is not clear.

“Al had a tremendous year and Devan had an off year, and it needs to be better,” Guerin said. “That's just the way it is. And if I told you anything different, I'd be lying to you. It was not a strong point for us.”

This was Mason’s 18th year as the organization’s goalie coach. The native of International Falls played two seasons at Minnesota-Duluth, was a member of Team USA at the 1984 Olympics and spent parts of eight seasons in the NHL with Washington, Chicago, the Quebec Nordiques and Vancouver.

In addition to hiring a new goalie coach, the Wild also plans to bring on a new assistant coach. Current assistant Bob Woods and Darby Hendrickson will be back, Guerin said.