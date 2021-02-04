DENVER – Five more Wild players have been placed in the NHL's COVID protocols, and a league source says the team's games will be postponed through Tuesday.

That means Thursday's game against the Avalanche, a weekend series at Xcel Energy Center against Arizona, and Tuesday's home game with St. Louis will not be played as scheduled.

Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and Jared Spurgeon joined Marcus Foligno on the NHL's list of players unavailable due to COVID protocols, an update that was released Wednesday evening.

The Wild is quarantining in Denver where it played Tuesday, falling 2-1 to the Avalanche at Ball Arena. The game was the third straight played between the two teams.

Colorado also added one player, Tyson Jost, to the COVID protocols on Wednesday. Foligno has been in the protocols since Sunday.

A COVID protocols absence can be the result of several factors including a positive test, unconfirmed positive test and contact tracing. While in the protocols, players can't practice, play or travel with the team.

Johansson didn't travel to Colorado, staying behind with an upper-body injury suffered Saturday. But Bjugstad, Bonino, Eriksson Ek and Spurgeon played Tuesday against the Avalanche. Spurgeon left the game early with an upper-body injury.