6 p.m. at Pittsburgh Penguins • PPG Paints Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild will get D Alex Goligoski back against the Penguins. Goligoski missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. D Matt Dumba is also expected to play on Saturday after missing practice Friday due to maintenance. Dumba is averaging the most ice time on the Wild at 23 minutes, 16 seconds, and his 29 shots rank second. The Wild hasn't won at Pittsburgh since Nov. 10, 2016.

Penguins update: The Penguins continue to be affected by COVID-19. Four players (C Sidney Crosby and Ds Brian Dumoulin, Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson) are in the NHL's protocols. So is coach Mike Sullivan; assistant coach Todd Reirden has taken over in his absence. Pittsburgh is also without C Evgeni Malkin, whoiremains on the mend from knee surgery. On Thursday, the Penguins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers.D Kris Letang scored the game-winning goal in his return from the COVID protocols.