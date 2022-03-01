7 p.m. vs. Calgary Flames • Xcel Energy Center • BSN-plus, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild had a six-game win streak at home snapped during its last appearance at Xcel Energy Center, a 6-2 blowout by the Panthers on Feb. 18. Overall, the Wild has lost just three games in regulation in St. Paul this season. C Frederick Gaudreau has two goals in his last two games for his first career goal streak. LW Kevin Fiala is on a four-game point streak (3-4-7). D Jared Spurgeon is one game shy of tying Nick Schultz for the most games played by a Wild defenseman (743).

Flames update: RWs Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli headlined the Flames' 7-3 win over the Wild on Saturday, with both players scoring twice and picking up an assist. Since arriving in a trade from Montreal, Toffoli has four goals and an assist in six games with Calgary. As for Tkachuk, he has eight points over his past five contests. That victory on Saturday was the Flames' 11th over the past 12 games. On the road, Calgary is 16-10-2.