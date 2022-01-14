Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild hasn't played since last Saturday when it rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over Washington, the team's second straight victory. That improved the Wild to 7-0-1 over its past eight home games. G Kaapo Kahkonen is 6-1-1 over his past nine appearances, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.19 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. LW Kevin Fiala is two goals away from 100 in his NHL career. The Wild already has a pair of wins against Anaheim this season, prevailing 2-1 on Oct. 15 in the season opener and 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 23.

Ducks update: Anaheim is vying for the top spot in the Pacific Division, sitting just three points shy of first-place Vegas. The Ducks have been boosted by their youth; the team's top three scorers are 25 years old or younger. RW Troy Terry is among the best goal-scorers in the NHL with 22, and C Trevor Zegras is second in rookie scoring with 27 points. Anaheim also has one of the most successful power plays in the league at 26.7%. But lately, the team has been up and down, winning just twice over its past five games.