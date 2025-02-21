Wild ready to resume season with Swedish, American stars back in the fold

Boldy, Faber and Hynes, who was an assistant on the American staff, will meet the team in Detroit after an impressive finish to the 4 Nations by the Wild duo despite the loss: Faber played a game-high 28 minutes, 50 seconds and wasn’t on the ice for any of Canada’s goals, while Boldy led all U.S. forwards in ice time (22:42) and had seven shot attempts in the first best-on-best competition featuring NHLers since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.