Ryan Hartman of the Wild has been suspended for two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for tripping Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat during Sunday's game in Detroit.
Hartman slew-footed DeBrincat, who was not the puck carrier on the play.
The Wild forward has been suspended twice and fined six times in his 524-game career by the league, which considers him a repeat offender.
He will miss games Tuesday against the Blues and Thursday in Nashville.
