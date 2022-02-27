GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Matthew Tkachuk, Flames: The winger scored twice on the power play and added an assist.

2. Tyler Toffoli, Flames: The winger also tallied two goals during a three-point effort.

3. Blake Coleman, Flames: The winger had a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Shorthanded goal by Calgary in the second period.

3 Consecutive losses by the Wild.

18 Shots in the first period by the Flames compared to four for the Wild.