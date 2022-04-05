The Wild has six skaters with 20 or more goals for the first time in franchise history. Here's who's leading the offensive surge:
Player Goals Points
Kirill Kaprizov 39 85
Ryan Hartman 27 53
Kevin Fiala 23 61
Joel Eriksson Ek 23 40
Mats Zuccarello 20 69
Marcus Foligno 20 36
