Matt Dumba shook up the action, but the Sharks broke open the game.

That's the gist of a 50-second span that flipped a potential tie into a deeper deficit, one the Wild couldn't shake en route to a 4-1 loss on Tuesday in front of 15,367 at Xcel Energy Center after returning home from a successful road trip.

Overall, the Wild has dropped two of its last three games with both setbacks coming after slow starts.

Still, the Wild was in position for another one of its trademark comebacks. But that momentum swing in less than a minute made the climb that much tougher.

Down 2-1 and playing better in the second period, the Wild had a chance for the equalizer on the power play.

After Dumba crushed San Jose's Alexander Barabanov, catching Barabanov with his backside as Barabanov had his head down along the boards, Dumba was immediately accosted by Sharks veteran Tomas Hertl.

Only Hertl was penalized on the play, for roughing, but the ensuing power play was short-lived. Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored earlier in the period, negated it with a tripping penalty.

And just 10 seconds later, while play was at 4-on-4, Erik Karlsson put San Jose up 3-1 on a booming slapshot that sailed by Wild goalie Cam Talbot at 9 minutes, 32 seconds.

The intensity between the two sides remained high; later in the second, Jonah Gadjovich followed Dumba up ice, like he was trying to bait Dumba into a fight. But Marcus Foligno stepped in, and the two traded punches.

And while many come-from-behind wins this season have been authored in the third period, no such rally arrived this time for the Wild.

Instead, the Sharks padded their cushion on a one-timer from Hertl near the goal line at 9:25.

Coach Dean Evason doesn't subscribe to the idea a team has a letdown in the first home game after a lengthy road trip, a quirky phenomenon in the NHL.

But that's exactly the outcome the Wild looked destined for early on against San Jose after going 2-1 last week as the visitor.

Twice in the first period the Wild pulled itself off-side on uncharacteristic miscues, and early in the second Talbot had a dump-in bounce off him that forced him to make a clutch stop out of position.

By then, the Wild was already trailing the Sharks 2-0.

Mario Ferraro opened the scoring at 5:55 of the first period when he directed in a Logan Couture feed. Then, with 44 seconds left in the first, Timo Meier pounced on a rebound to double San Jose's lead.

The Wild was sharper in the second, with Eriksson Ek dragging the puck by Hertl before unleashing a five-hole shot on goalie James Reimer at 5:25.

And although the team was still behind when Dumba lined up Barabanov, the team seemed poised for a breakthrough – especially with a power play on deck.

But the Wild couldn't capitalize, getting only 40 seconds of power play time before Eriksson Ek's penalty ended the advantage and the Sharks recalibrated on Karlsson's goal.

The Wild had one other power play, in the third period, but blanked on that, too, and is now 0-for-9 over the last three games. San Jose went 0-for-3. Reimer finished with 26 saves, and Talbot had 17.

This brief homestand concludes Thursday vs. the Stars before the Wild ventures back on the road for another three-game trip.