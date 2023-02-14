More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild fail to build on victory, fall in shootout to Panthers
Filip Gustavsson was sharp in goal but was beaten twice by Florida in the shootout.
www.startribune.com
Wild fall to Panthers in overtime
The Minnesota Wild lost to the Florida Panthers in overtime on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball game at Michigan State likely postponed after fatal campus shooting in East Lansing
Michigan State canceled all events for 48 hours following Monday night's shooting, in which at least three people were killed and five injured.
Wolves
Timberwolves build huge lead at Dallas, then hold on at end for 124-121 victory
Their 26-point lead was whittled down to two, but they came up with a final stop when they needed it against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
Local
Police seek defendant in murder trial, possibly armed in the Twin Cities
Minnesota BCA warns not to approach him.