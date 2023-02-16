More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Wild fall to Avalanche 3-2
The Minnesota Wild hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.
Wild
Scoring funk continues as Wild fall out of playoff spot with 3-2 loss to Colorado
The Avalanche scored on three of their first nine shots on Marc-Andre Fleury, sending the Wild out of the Western Conference playoff standings.
Gophers
Gradwell's last-second three seals U women's basketball victory over Nebraska
Nebraska stormed back to tie the game on a four-point play with 46 seconds left before Gophers wing Isabelle Gradwell drained a three to win it, ending a six-game losing streak.
Twins
From penthouses to Paris: Twins outfielder Kepler makes offseasons spectacular
Entering his ninth season with Minnesota, 30-year-old Max Kepler is part of a crowded outfield situation in Fort Myers.
www.startribune.com
Gophers beat Nebraska on last-second three pointer
Isabelle Gradwell had the winning basket in the game at Williams Arena.