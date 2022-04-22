Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Seattle Kraken • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the Wild's 13th of 14 back-to-backs this season. The team also will host games on consecutive days next week to close out the regular season. So far, the Wild is 6-4-2 in the second game. G Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start. Fleury is 6-1 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in seven starts with the Wild.

Kraken update: Seattle has already been eliminated from playoff contention in its first season, but the Kraken is on the upswing lately. The team has won three in a row, most recently getting by the Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday at home. This is the Kraken's longest win streak of the season. C Matty Beniers is off to an impressive start since joining the team earlier this month out of Michigan. He's the first rookie to debut with an expansion team and register a point in his first four games since Bernie Johnston with Hartford in 1979-80.