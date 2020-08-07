Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-27-7, sixth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 10:45 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Vancouver leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks hit the ice for game four of the Western Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. leads the series 2-1, and can advance in the playoffs with a win. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season.

The Wild are 22-17-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.1 shots per game.

The Canucks are 20-14-4 in conference games. Vancouver is second in the Western Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-16 in 55 games this season. Kevin Fiala has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-16 in 68 games this season. J.T. Miller has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed).