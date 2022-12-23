NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
The play with Shaw occurred during the second period of Minnesota's 5-2 loss at San Jose on Thursday's night. Shaw was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Sports
Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing
Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
Sports
Marquette's Wrightsil says he's having season-ending surgery
Marquette forward Zach Wrightsil will have season-ending surgery, he said Friday on social media.
Sports
Jones' hot hand powers No. 2 Stanford past rival Cal 90-69
Haley Jones hit her initial six shots and scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and four assists, leading No. 2 Stanford past California 90-69 on Friday in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools.
Sports
AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal
Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday.