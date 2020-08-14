Matt Dumba is one of three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Friday.

The Wild defenseman was nominated by his team for the award, which goes to a player who “best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice.”

The other two finalists are New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban. The winner will be revealed during the conference finals.

Dumba, 26, helped form the Hockey Diversity Alliance, with a stated mission of eradicating racism and intolerance in hockey. On June 18 he launched a fundraiser to support the Lake Street Council and their initiative to Rebuild Lake Street at rebuildminnesota.com. He has pledged to match all donations up to $100,000.

When the NHL postseason resumed, Dumba made a pregame speech in Edmonton with a vow to battle racism in hockey.

He’s also the Wild’s ambassador for Athletes Committed to Educating Students, and committed money to help the New South Wales Rural Fire Service after a visit to Australia in 2019.

Former Wild winger Jason Zucker won the award last year. This year’s winner will be chosen by a committee of NHL executives, and the winner gets $25,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Dumba completed his seventh season with the Wild with six goals and 18 assists in 69 games. He has 62 goals in 411 career games, with a plus-minus of 27.