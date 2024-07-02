Pencil Jake Middleton into the Wild's lineup next season and beyond.

The defenseman has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $17.4 million, his agent Joe Resnick confirmed, a deal that makes Middleton the longest-signed player on the Wild blue line.

His next contract, which includes trade protection and averages out to $4.35 million per year, runs through 2028-29.

After being drafted with the very last pick in 2014 by Los Angeles and bouncing between the NHL and minors with San Jose, Middleton arrived in Minnesota as a trade deadline pickup three seasons ago and has been a regular NHLer ever since.

A no-nonsense, physical defender who kills penalties, Middleton formed a formidable duo with captain Jared Spurgeon until Spurgeon was injured and missed most of last season. In Spurgeon's absence, Middleton was tasked with stabilizing the defense alongside rookie Brock Faber, but where Middleton really grew his game was on offense.

He chipped in seven goals and assisted on 18 others for 25 points, all career highs, while appearing in all but two games and averaging almost 20 minutes in ice time. The 28-year-old also led the Wild in blocked shots (161) and ranked fourth on the team in hits (148). Overall, in 239 career games, Middleton has 14 goals and 43 assists.

This will be his second contract with the Wild.

Middleton is wrapping up a three-year, $7.35 million deal he signed in July 2022. The Wild also have defensemen Jonas Brodin, Zach Bogosian and Spurgeon signed beyond next season.

Like Middleton, Faber is also eligible to sign an extension as he's entering the final season of his entry-level contract, and the Wild recently connected with Faber's camp for an initial meeting.

Declan Chisholm, another rookie defenseman last season, needs a new contract, and the Wild extended Chisholm a qualifying offer by Sunday's deadline to retain his rights.