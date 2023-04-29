STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Jake Oettinger, Stars: The former Lakeville North goalie had 22 saves.

2. Wyatt Johnston, Stars: The center's second-period goal emerged as the game-winner.

3. Roope Hintz, Stars: The center opened the scoring on Dallas' first shot.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals during two Wild power plays.

7 Consecutive playoff series lost by the Wild.

114:06 Shutout streak for Oettinger before Frederick Gaudreau scored in the third period.